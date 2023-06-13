Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm; The Tigers minor affiliated struggled combing for only five wins

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams had a week to forget, combing to go 5-18 and were outscored a combined 161-107. Their AAA team, the Toledo Mud Hens, took on the Buffalo Bisons. The AA team, the Erie Seawolves, took on the Bowie Baysox. The High A affiliate of the Tigers, the West Michigan Whitecaps, faced off with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The A-level affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, had a series with the Tampa Tarpons.

Detroit Tigers – AAA Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (24-32) vs. Buffalo Bisons (25-32)

The Toledo Mud Hens lost their series to Buffalo, winning only two games of their series.

- Advertisement -

Monday: Toledo 7, Buffalo 10

The Mud Hens dropped the series opener against Buffalo. Andrew Lipcius and Parker Meadows were the leaders on offense for Toledo, with both picking up three hits apiece. Austin Bergner got the start going 3.2 innings giving up six runs, four earned on seven hits; he walked one and struck out four.

Wednesday: Toledo 7, Buffalo 5

Toledo got back in the win column in the second game of their series against Buffalo. Andre Lipcius had another three-hit night and drove in two runs in the win. Jack O’Loughlin got the start and picked up his first win going five innings, giving up just six hits. He didn’t allow a run; he walked one and struck out two.

Thursday: Toledo 4, Buffalo 5

- Advertisement -

The Mud Hens dropped their second game of the week to the Bisons. Michael Papierski picked up two hits to lead the Mud Hens' offense. Zach Logue got the start going five innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he walked five and struck out three.

Friday: Toledo 3, Buffalo 4

Toledo dropped their third game of the week to Buffalo. The Mud Hens offense had six hits from six different hitters on the day. Matt Vierling, Andrew Knapp, and John Valente each picked up an RBI. Bryan Sammons got the start going five innings giving up three runs, only two of which were earned on six hits; he walked two and struck out five.

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Toledo 7, Buffalo 5

The Mud Hens got their second win of the week over Buffalo. The Toledo offense combined for ten hits, with Andre Lipicus, Brendon Davis, and newly acquired Joe Rizzo all picking up multi-hit games; Rizzo hit a walk-off two-run home run to secure the win. Matt Wisler made a spot start going one inning before turning the ball over to Brennan Hanifee; the two combined for five innings, no runs, and four hits; they didn't issue a walk and struck out two.

Sunday: Toledo 1, Buffalo 12

The Mud Hens dropped the finale to Buffalo. Tyler Nevin and Parker Meadows combined for five hits, with Nevin having three and Meadows picking up two. Andre Lipcius drove in the lone Toledo run. Matt Manning got the ball for Toledo making his first rehab start going 1.2 innings, not allowing a run but did give up two hits; he walked two and struck out one.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 7-26, 3 R, 3 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 4-25, 3 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Andre Lipcius: 10-25, 3 R, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Brendon Davis: 4-12, 2 R, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 BB

Jack O’Loughlin: 5 IP, W, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will hit the road to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the AAA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The IronPigs bring in the Phillies' tenth-ranked prospect OF Simon Muzziotti as well as the Phillies' 18th-ranked prospect OF Jhailyn Ortiz.

Detroit Tigers – AA Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (29-22) vs. Bowie Baysox (18-31)

The Erie Seawolves won just one game of their series and lost their division league.

Tuesday: Erie 4, Bowie 9

The SeaWolves dropped their series opener to Bowie. Erie’s offense was led by Colt Keith, who had two hits on the day, and Luis Santana drove in two runs. Brant Hurter got the start going 4.1 innings giving up five runs, three earned on six hits; he walked one and struck out five.

Wednesday: Erie 7, Bowie 8

Erie dropped their second straight game to the Baysox. The SeaWolves' offense was led by Diego Rincones and Trei Cruz, who picked up two hits each, while Wenceel Perez and Ben Malgeri picked up two RBI each. Keider Montero got the start going 0.2 innings giving up six runs on six hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Thursday: Erie 8, Bowie 10

The SeaWolves dropped their third straight to Bowie. Andrew Navigato led the offense going 3-4, and he drove in four runs in the loss. Ty Madden got the start going 0.2 innings, and he gave up two runs on three hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Friday: Erie 5, Bowie 7

Erie dropped their fourth straight game to the Baysox. Four players had a multi-hit game for the SeaWolves; Colt Keith, Diego Rincones, Andrew Navigato, and Luis Santana. Sawyer Gipson-Long made the start going 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out eight.

Saturday: Erie 2, Bowie 6

The SeaWolves dropped their fifth straight game to Bowie. Colt Keith and Luis Santana each had two hits in the loss, and Keith and Jake Holton had an RBI each. Wimer Flores made the start going 4.1 innings giving up three runs on six hits; he walked three and struck out seven.

Sunday: Erie 5, Bowie 2

Erie salvaged a win in the finale of their series against Bowie. Wenceel Perez picked up three hits on the day leading the Erie offense. Brant Hurter got the start going four innings; he didn't allow a run on four hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out seven.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 9-21, 5 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB

Wenceel Perez: 8-27, R, RBI, BB, SB

Jake Holton: 5-18, 5 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 6 BB

Luis Santana: 8-19, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB

Diego Rincones: 5-21, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Andrew Navigato: 8-25, 6 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will hit the road to take on the Harrisburg Senators, who are the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The SeaWolves split their last series against Harrisburg at three games a piece. The Senators bring in the Nationals' top-rated prospect as well as the seventh overall rated prospect OF James Wood, who was called up on May 28th. The Senators also have the 44th-ranked prospect, which is the Nationals' second-ranked Robert Hassell III; in the last series against Erie, Hassell went 5-24 with a run, a double, and an RBI.

Detroit Tigers – High A West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (28-23) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-32)

The West Michigan Whitecaps only secured one win in their series against Wisconsin, with the finale being rained out.

Tuesday: West Michigan 2, Wisconsin 4

The Whitecaps dropped the opener against Wisconsin. Justice Bigbie led the West Michigan offense with three hits. The two lone runs were driven in by Jace Jung and Chris Meyers. Garrett Burhenn got the start going 0.2 innings giving up two runs on two hits; he walked two and did not record a strikeout.

Wednesday: West Michigan 4, Wisconsin 9

West Michigan dropped their second straight to the Timber Rattlers. Chris Meyers and Danny Serretti each had two hits for the Whitecaps, with Justice Bigbie driving in two runs. Beau Brieske made a rehab start going one inning; he didn’t allow a run or a hit; he didn’t allow a walk but recorded two strikeouts.

Thursday: West Michigan 1, Wisconsin 4

The Whitecaps dropped their third straight to the Timber Rattlers. West Michigan only had three hits coming from Justic Bigbie, Jace Jung, and Roberto Campos; Bigbie also had the lone RBI. Williander Moreno made the start going four innings. He didn’t allow a run but did give up two hits; he didn’t issue a walk and struck out two.

Friday: West Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6

West Michigan picked up their first win of the series against Wisconsin. Jace Jung led the offense picking up three hits and driving in three runs; Chris Meyers also drove in three runs as well. Tarik Skubal got the ball in his second rehab start going three innings, giving up one run, an unearned run on two hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out six.

Saturday: West Michigan 1, Wisconsin 4

The Whitecaps dropped their fourth of the week to the Timber Rattlers. Chris Meyers was the offense for West Michigan, as he picked up two hits and drove in the lone run. Carlos Pena got the start for the Whitecaps going six innings, giving up one run on five hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Sunday: West Michigan, Wisconsin PPD

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Jace Jung: 5-22, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Roberto Campos: 6-19

Chris Meyers: 6-20, 3 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI

Justice Bigbie: 6-18, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Beau Brieske: 2 IP, ND, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Carlos Pena: 6 IP, ND, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Tarik Skubal: 3 IP, ND, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will head out to Lake County to take on the Lake County Captains, who are the High A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The Whitecaps won their last series against the Captains four games to two. The Captains have the Guardians tenth ranked prospect OF/2B Jake Fox, who went 3-20 with three runs scored, a double, a home run, and six RBI in the last series against West Michigan.

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (21-30) vs. Tampa Tarpons (21-30)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers only managed one win in their home series against Tampa.

Tuesday: Lakeland 6, Tampa 7

The Flying Tigers took a loss in extras to kick off the week against Tampa. Luke Gold led the offense picking up two hits and driving in three runs. Cole Patten made the start for Lakeland, going five innings and giving up three runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Wednesday: Lakeland 1, Tampa 3

Lakeland lost their second game of the week to the Tarpons. Five different Flying Tigers picked up a hit, and Seth Stephenson drove in the lone run for Lakeland. Jake Miller got the start going five innings, giving up two runs on six hits; he walked three and struck out five.

Thursday: Lakeland 3, Tampa 11

Lakeland dropped their third straight game of the week to Tampa. Two players for the Flying Tigers had two hits coming from Dom Johnson and Jose De La Cruz. Trevor Rosenthal, on a rehab assignment, got the start going one inning, not allowing a run or a hit; he walked one and didn’t record a strikeout.

Friday: Lakeland 5, Tampa 12

The Flying Tigers lost their fourth straight game to the Tarpons. Four Lakeland hitters had two hits, but Seth Stephenson and Carlos Mendoza led the charge with two RBI each. Joe Miller got the start going four innings, giving up two runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out six.

Saturday: Lakeland 7, Tampa 13

Lakeland dropped their fifth straight game to Tampa. The Flying Tigers only managed four hits while scoring seven runs. Archer Brookman led the charge with two RBI in the loss. Trey Wingenter got the start, and he failed to record an out giving up three runs on one hit and two walks. Garrett Apker came in after, and he struggled as well, going 0.2 innings, giving up five runs on three hits; he walked two and did not record a strikeout.

Sunday: Lakeland 9, Tampa 5

The Flying Tigers picked up their first win in the finale of their series with Tampa. The Lakeland offense was led by Dom Johnson, who picked up two hits and drove in two runs. Cleverth Perez got the start going 1.2 innings giving up five runs on three hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Dom Johnson: 8-21, 3 R, 3 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB

Abel Bastidas: 5-16, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI

Carlos Mendoza: 4-19, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, 6 BB

Luke Gold: 5-19, 3 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, SB

Jose De La Cruz: 4-19, R, 2 2B, 2 BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will hit the road for Dunedin to take on the Dunedin Blue Jays, who are the A-level affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Dunedin brings in the Blue Jays' fifth-ranked prospect SS Tucker Toman.