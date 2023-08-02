Detroit Tigers express love for Eduardo Rodriguez after win over Pirates

One day after vetoing a major career move, Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was able to lead the team to a victory this afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park with a strong performance on the mound. His teammates and manager welcomed him back with open arms, and are glad to see that he's sticking around for the time being.

Zack Short's career day lead the way for the Tigers

It was Zack Short who led the way for Detroit with a career-best three RBIs during the afternoon, helping to extend the Tigers' lead to 4-1 and later 5-2 in what would eventually be a 6-3 victory. The Tigers are now 48-60 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez allowed only two runs in the six innings of work he put in on the mound in his first start since yesterday's MLB Trade Deadline.

Detroit Tigers are happy to have retained Eduardo Rodriguez

While there were certain elements within the Tigers fan base who were unhappy to see the deal that would have sent Rodriguez to the Dodgers fall through, don't include the Tigers players or manager A.J. Hinch among them.

“I didn’t expect there to be any lingering stress or other issues with him,” Hinch said of Rodriguez. “He’s been upbeat as usual and ready to go.”

“He's done this his whole career,” said Short. “He's a guy we can lean on. Whenever he's out there, we assume he's going to go at least six innings. That's who he's been his whole career.”

Wrapping It Up: Rodriguez remains a Tiger

The reality is that Rodriguez will be here for the rest of the 2023 season, and should he continue to produce quality outings, he'll have a chance to make his wallet a bit heavier.

He has three years and $49 million remaining on his current deal, which he can opt out of this offseason. But for now, the Tigers will continue to rely on him every 5th day.