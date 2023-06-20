Detroit Tigers get the win thanks to the ‘right guy in the right time’

The Detroit Tigers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Monday night against the division rival Kansas City Royals, rebounding from what was originally a 4-0 deficit to earn a satisfying 6-4 win. It was made possible thanks to a 3-run home run from Kerry Carpenter in the 7th inning, his 6th long ball of 2023 so far.

The Tigers fought their way back

Detroit initially found themselves trailing by four runs after two home runs by Kansas City that were surrendered by starting pitcher Reese Olson. But they would eventually get their way back into the swing of things thanks to Jake Rogers scoring with assistance from an error in the outfield by Royals left fielder Edward Olivares.

That would set the stage for Carpenter to play the role of hero:

“We had the right guy up at the plate at the right time and he got the right pitch and we got the right outcome,” manager A.J. Hinch said afterward.

Carpenter himself was fired up, flashing a big smile in his postgame interview on the field.

“Just get a good pitch to hit,” the beaming Carpenter said. “I knew they might throw me some off-speed pitches and try to get a ground ball or something. I just tried to see it up and put a good swing on it. He left it up and over the middle of the plate.”

The home run also happened to be the second by Carpenter in the last two days.

“That's my favorite part of the whole thing,” Carpenter said. “Watching those guys. I'm doing it for those guys.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers are red hot

The Tigers find themselves on a tear right now, having won four out of their last five games.

They'll have a chance to make it five in their last six when they continue their series against the Royals later tonight at Comerica Park.

