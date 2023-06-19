Scott Harris gives update on Detroit Tigers GM search

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris spoke to the media prior to Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals, and he gave a bit of an update about the team's plans to hire a general manager. Harris told reporters that he does plan to hire a GM at some point, but he currently has a lot on his plate to deal with.

When asked about the Tigers GM search, Harris admitted that he is not actively working on it, but the intention to hire somebody is still there.

“Based on all of the other questions you guys have asked me, I got a lot on my plate right now. … We still intend to hire a GM,” Harris said. “I think I will pick that back up when things slow down, but I’m not actively working on it.”

Why it Matters

During his introductory presser with the Tigers, Harris made it clear that he would eventually hire a general manager. That being said, the Tigers president clearly is not in a hurry to hire somebody in the immediate future. After looking into what Harris said on Monday, I would not expect a GM search to begin until either late in the season, or during the offseason.