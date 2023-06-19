Merch
Scott Harris gives update on Detroit Tigers GM search

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris spoke to the media prior to Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals, and he gave a bit of an update about the team's plans to hire a general manager. Harris told reporters that he does plan to hire a GM at some point, but he currently has a lot on his plate to deal with.

Scott Harris Detroit Tigers

When asked about the Tigers GM search, Harris admitted that he is not actively working on it, but the intention to hire somebody is still there.

“Based on all of the other questions you guys have asked me, I got a lot on my plate right now. … We still intend to hire a GM,” Harris said. “I think I will pick that back up when things slow down, but I’m not actively working on it.”

Key Points

  • Scott Harris, the president of the Detroit Tigers, provided an update on the team's plans to hire a general manager during a media session prior to Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Harris acknowledged that while he intends to hire a GM at some point, he is currently occupied with numerous responsibilities and does not have the capacity to actively work on the search.
  • Based on Harris' comments, it appears that the Tigers' GM search is not a top priority at the moment, and it is unlikely to commence until later in the season or during the offseason.

Why it Matters

During his introductory presser with the Tigers, Harris made it clear that he would eventually hire a general manager. That being said, the Tigers president clearly is not in a hurry to hire somebody in the immediate future. After looking into what Harris said on Monday, I would not expect a GM search to begin until either late in the season, or during the offseason.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers are ‘rooting like hell’ for Austin Meadows
