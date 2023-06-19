Detroit Tigers vs. Royals Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will return home to take on another divisional foe, the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers come into this series off a series win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, winning three of four, and the offense really showed up in that series for the Tigers as they outscored the Twins 21-11 over the four games. The Royals come into this series after dropping two out of three in their series against the Angels. The Tigers, after their series with the Twins, made up ground in the chase of the AL Central Division lead and have a chance against the Royals to really get back into the division chase before the Twins come to Detroit next weekend. The Tigers are 2-1 against the Royals this season after winning a series against them back in May.

DETROIT TIGERS (30-40) vs. KANSAS CITY ROYALS (19-52)

Game 1: Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs. Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.89 ERA)

Date: Monday, June 19

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Reese Olson will get the series started for the Tigers. Olson is making his third start of the season and his fourth appearance since being called up from AAA Toledo. Olson comes into this one posting a 3.49 FIP, a 1.05 WHIP, a 2.7 BB/9, and a 7.4 K/9. Olson's last start came against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, and he struggled going 3.1 innings giving up seven runs, only six earned on five hits; he walked two and struck out two. Jordan Lyles will oppose Olson and make his 15th start of the season; his last outing came against the Reds, in which he went six innings giving up five runs on five hits; he walked three and struck out four.

Game 2: Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs. Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA)

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen will get the middle game for the Tigers, making his 12th start of the season for the Tigers. Lorenzen comes into this one posting a 1.09 WHIP, a 4.54 FIP, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 6.4 K/9. Lorenzen's last start came against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, a game in which he took the loss going six innings giving up six runs on nine hits; he walked two and struck out three. Lorenzen started against the Royals back on May 22nd, going 5.2 innings and giving up five runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out five. Lorenzen will be opposed by Daniel Lynch, who is making his fifth start of the season. In his last outing, he faced the Reds, going seven innings and giving up seven runs on seven hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Game 3: Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.57 ERA) v. Brady Singer (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Ball Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the final game of the series against the Royals. Boyd is making his 14th start of the season posting a 1.35 WHIP, a 4.56 FIP, a 3.5 BB/9, and a 9.0 K/9. Boyd’s last start came against the Twins last Thursday, going six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits; he walked one and struck out eight. Boyd faced the Royals back on May 24th, going 4.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits; he walked two and struck out six. Boyd will face Brady Singer for the Royals, who is making his 15th start of the season. Singer faced the Tigers back on May 22nd, going 3.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits; he walked four and struck out three.

Detroit Tigers vs. Royals by the numbers

What's The Tigers Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 6-3 2-5 Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 14-5 2-6 Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 4-1 2-7 Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 9-3 2-8 Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 4-3 (10 innings) 2-9 Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre W, 3-1 3-9 Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park W, 7-5 (11 innings) 4-9 Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 5-9 Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park postponed 5-9 Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-18 5-9 Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 4-1

GM 2: W, 1-0 7-9 Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 3-2 7-10 Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-11 Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 5-1 7-12 Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-13 Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-2 8-13 Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-3 9-13 Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field L, 6-2 9-14 Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park L, 7-4 9-15 Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-29 9-15 Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 7-4

GM2: L, 6-4 10-16 Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park L, 5-3 10-17 May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 5-3 10-17 May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 6-5

GM2: W, 8-1 12-17 May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 2-0 13-17 May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 5-4 14-17 May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 6-5 15-17 May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium L, 12-6 15-18 May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 6-2 16-18 May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field L, 2-0 16-19 May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 5-0 17-19 May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 9-2 17-20 May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 17-21 May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 5-3 18-21 May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 4-0 19-21 May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 8-0 19-22 May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park W, 8-6 20-22 May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park L, 5-2 20-23 May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park L, 6-4 20-24 May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 8-5 21-24 May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium L, 4-1 21-25 May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 6-4 22-25 May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-2 23-25 May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 12-3 23-26 May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-3 24-26 May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 6-5 25-26 May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 25-27 May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 10-6 25-28 May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 3-2 26-28 Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park