Back in 1986, the American League defeated the National League 3-2 in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Leading the way for the A.L. was Detroit Tigers legend Lou Whitaker, who hit a 2-run home run off of Dwight ‘Doc’ Gooden.

Gooden, as you may recall, was coming off his amazing 1985 season where he went 24-4 with a 1.53 ERA on his way to winning the Cy Young Award.

As you are about to see, that did not matter to ‘Sweet Lou’ Whitaker!!!