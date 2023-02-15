2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster Projected by Detroit Free Press

With spring training now underway, the Detroit Tigers are preparing for the upcoming MLB season. One key part of that preparation is projecting the team's Opening Day roster. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press has recently released his Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0, which includes a couple of surprises that have caught the attention of Tigers fans and baseball enthusiasts alike.

Here is what Petzold currently believes Detroit's Opening Day Roster will look like. Do you agree?

Starters

Catcher: Eric Haase

First base: Spencer Torkelson

Second base: Jonathan Schoop

Shortstop: Javier Báez

Third base: Nick Maton

Outfield: Austin Meadows (LF), Riley Greene (CF), Matt Vierling (RF)

Designated hitter: Miguel Cabrera

Bench

Jake Rogers (C), Kerry Carpenter (OF), César Hernández (INF), Andy Ibáñez (INF)

Starting Rotation

Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP), Matt Manning (RHP), Matthew Boyd (LHP), Michael Lorenzen (RHP), Spencer Turnbull (RHP)

Bullpen

Alex Lange (RHP), José Cisnero (RHP), Jason Foley (RHP), Chasen Shreve (LHP), Matt Wisler (RHP), Beau Brieske (RHP), Tyler Alexander (LHP), Mason Englert (RHP)

Bottom Line:

As the Tigers gear up for the start of the season, the speculation around who will make the Opening Day roster will only continue to grow. Evan Petzold's projections provide some insight into who may be on the team come April, but only time will tell who will actually make the cut. As the Tigers aim to improve upon their abysmal 66-96 record from last season, it will be interesting to see how the roster takes shape and which players will be key contributors in the upcoming season.