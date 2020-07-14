41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers legend Lou Whitaker launches three run HR in bottom of 9th (VIDEO)

Sweet Lou came through in the clutch!

Detroit Tigers NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Though the Baseball Hall of Fame may not officially recognize him as such, we in the Motor City know that the legendary Lou Whitaker is a Hall of Famer!

And boy, did he know how to smash the guts out of a baseball or what? With 244 career home runs, Sweet Lou knew how to intimidate opposition pitchers!

Let’s throw it back to Tiger Stadium in 1991 when he pinch hit in the bottom of the 9th inning and promptly launched the ball to the right field bleachers to tie the score against the Toronto Blue Jays:

How many home runs did you see Sweet Lou hit in person?

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers legend Lou Whitaker launches three run HR in bottom of 9th (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Though the Baseball Hall of Fame may not officially recognize him as such, we in the Motor City know that the legendary Lou Whitaker...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire optimistic for SP Daniel Norris

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris became the first Tigers player to admit he tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and he's yet to be...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford earns another near-best statistical category ranking

Michael Whitaker - 0
We in the Motor City know just how valuable Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is to his team, and we're certainly not surprised to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 2

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire optimistic for SP Daniel Norris

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris became the first Tigers player to admit he tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and he's yet to be...
Read more
Videos

Top 10 fights in sports history [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
It's Tuesday and we know you are probably sitting at work right now counting down the minutes before you can go home for dinner....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 plays of Barry Sanders’ career will leave you wanting more

Don Drysdale - 1
In just 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, the great Barry Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and scored 109 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall hits of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
We may not have hockey right now but that does not mean we cannot look back at some of our favorite moments. Here is a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.