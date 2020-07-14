Detroit Tigers legend Lou Whitaker launches three run HR in bottom of 9th (VIDEO)

Though the Baseball Hall of Fame may not officially recognize him as such, we in the Motor City know that the legendary Lou Whitaker is a Hall of Famer!

And boy, did he know how to smash the guts out of a baseball or what? With 244 career home runs, Sweet Lou knew how to intimidate opposition pitchers!

Let’s throw it back to Tiger Stadium in 1991 when he pinch hit in the bottom of the 9th inning and promptly launched the ball to the right field bleachers to tie the score against the Toronto Blue Jays:

How many home runs did you see Sweet Lou hit in person?