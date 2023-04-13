Detroit Tigers make decision on Matt Manning, promote Tyler Nevin

The Detroit Tigers got some very unfortunate news on Tuesday night when starting pitcher Matt Manning fractured a bone in his right foot during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. A day later, the Tigers announced that Manning has been placed on the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the Tigers promoted the red-hot Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo.

Key Points

Manning fractured his foot against the Blue Jays

Manning has been placed on the 15-day IL

Nevin has been called up from Triple-A Toledo

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers, Matt Manning, and Tyler Nevin

Manning fracturing his foot is very unfortunate for a Tigers team that dealt with injuries to their starting pitchers way too often in 2022. Rather than calling up a pitcher to replace Manning on the roster, the Tigers made the decision to promote Tyler Nevin, who has been tearing it up for Toledo. In fact, he was hitting a whopping .514 with four doubles, a triple, and a home run in nine games for the Mud Hens.

- Advertisement -

Nevin is trying to keep it simple

Prior to Wednesday's game, Nevin said he is trying to keep things simple.

“I feel good,” Nevin said. “I'm sticking with my process, trying to hit the ball hard to all fields and keeping it simple.”

“It's what I want,” Nevin said. “It's what every kid growing up wants. I'm excited for the opportunity to pave my own way.”

Bottom Line: Manning heading to IL creates opportunity for Nevin

Though it is certainly unfortunate that Manning is on the injured list, and we wish him a speedy recovery, this is a great opportunity for Nevin, who has been hitting everything in Triple-A. Now, Nevin will get the chance to prove himself against big-league pitching, and if he does, it will be very hard to send him back down.