Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers make decision on SP Trevor Rosenthal

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on SP Trevor Rosenthal. McCosky tweeted on Sunday that the Tigers have released both Rosenthal and his fellow starting pitcher, Heath Hembree. Both pitchers had been on minor league deals.

Tigers make decision on Rosenthal

After joining the Tigers on a minor-league contract in March, the experienced right-handed pitcher's stint was unfortunately cut short. He participated in only three minor-league games before undergoing UCL reconstruction revision surgery.

Bottom Line: Best of Luck

Rosenthal's last appearance in the majors dates back to the shortened 2020 season, during which he displayed impressive performance with a 1.90 ERA and 11 saves. Regrettably, it is anticipated that he won't return to the pitcher's mound until at least the latter half of 2024.

George Kittle says Detroit Lions got ‘Complete steal’ in Sam Laporta

