Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers P Trevor Rosenthal gets heartbreaking news

By W.G. Brady
30
0

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released their minor league injury report, and it included some heartbreaking news regarding P Trevor Rosenthal. According to the reports, Rosenthal, who is 33, is scheduled to undergo UCL reconstruction revision (Tommy John surgery) next week. This is the second time he has had to have Tommy John, as he also had the surgery back in 2017. Rosenthal, who was attempting to make a comeback in the Tigers system, had pitched in just three games this season, posting a 3.00 ERA.

Detroit Tigers Trevor Rosenthal

Key Points

  • Rosenthal signed with the Tigers during the offseason
  • He hoped to make a comeback in the Tigers' minor league system
  • According to the team, Rosenthal will undergo his second Tommy John surgery

Trevor Rosenthal by the numbers

  • Trevor Rosenthal has played in the Major Leagues for eight seasons, playing for five teams.
  • He has a career ERA of 3.36 and has recorded 132 saves in his career.
  • In 2019, he pitched in 10 games for the Tigers, with a 7.00 ERA in nine innings pitched.
  • In 2020, he played for the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres, posting a combined ERA of 1.90 and 11 saves.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
NFL player loses $8 million due to gambling in 2022
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NFL News ReportsW.G. Brady -

NFL player loses $8 million due to gambling in 2022

Holy smokes! According to reports an NFL player loses $8 million due to gambling in 2022.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.