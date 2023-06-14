Detroit Tigers P Trevor Rosenthal gets heartbreaking news

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released their minor league injury report, and it included some heartbreaking news regarding P Trevor Rosenthal. According to the reports, Rosenthal, who is 33, is scheduled to undergo UCL reconstruction revision (Tommy John surgery) next week. This is the second time he has had to have Tommy John, as he also had the surgery back in 2017. Rosenthal, who was attempting to make a comeback in the Tigers system, had pitched in just three games this season, posting a 3.00 ERA.

Key Points

Rosenthal signed with the Tigers during the offseason

He hoped to make a comeback in the Tigers' minor league system

According to the team, Rosenthal will undergo his second Tommy John surgery

Trevor Rosenthal by the numbers

Trevor Rosenthal has played in the Major Leagues for eight seasons, playing for five teams.

He has a career ERA of 3.36 and has recorded 132 saves in his career.

In 2019, he pitched in 10 games for the Tigers, with a 7.00 ERA in nine innings pitched.

In 2020, he played for the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres, posting a combined ERA of 1.90 and 11 saves.