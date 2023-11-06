Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sells Birmingham condo

According to a report from Crains Detroit, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has sold his condo in Birmingham, resulting in some speculation that he is planning to leave the Motor City. With that being said, if you are a fan of Hinch as manager of the Tigers, another report has surfaced confirming that, despite selling his condo, he is not going anywhere.

How Much Did Hinch's Condo Sell For?

On Monday morning, Nick Manes of Crains Detroit published an article (behind paywall) confirming that Hinch has sold his Birmingham Condo for a whopping $2.35 million.

From Crains Detroit:

Hinch sold a Birmingham condo last month. Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch has off-loaded a Birmingham condo, Crain's has learned. Property listings show that a townhouse condominium unit near the Oakland County city's downtown area was sold on Oct. 30 for $2.35 million.

A.J. Hinch Is Not Leaving the Tigers

When the report of Hinch selling his condo surfaced, some quickly speculated that it meant he was planning to leave the Tigers. Chris McCosky has since reported that Hinch is not going anywhere.

“Just to try to head off any confusion: Crain’s reported today that AJ Hinch is selling his condo in Birmingham,” McCosky posted on X. “That has nothing to do with him managing the Tigers. As he stated clearly last month, he’s never been more fired up to manage the Tigers. He’s committed.”

“Hinch actually sold his condo for $2.25 million, per Craine’s. But his contract, we believe, runs through 2025. He’s not leaving.”

Bottom Line: Committed to the Tigers

A.J. Hinch's condo sale in Birmingham raised some eyebrows, but Tigers fans can rest assured that he remains fully committed to managing the team, with his contract extending beyond 2025. The Tigers took a step forward in 2023, and with the young talent they have on their current roster and in their system, the hope is that they will challenge for a playoff spot in 2024.