Detroit Tigers P Gregory Soto rocks silver glove at 2021 MLB All-Star Game [Photo]

by

The Detroit Tigers only managed to get one representative in the 2021 MLB All-Star game and that representative is pitcher Gregory Soto.

Soto was called upon to pitch in the fifth inning and he came out with a sweet silver glove.

Unfortunately, Soto’s pitching performance did not match his glove as he proceeded to give up a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies.

