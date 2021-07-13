Detroit Tigers P Gregory Soto rocks silver glove at 2021 MLB All-Star Game [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers only managed to get one representative in the 2021 MLB All-Star game and that representative is pitcher Gregory Soto.

Soto was called upon to pitch in the fifth inning and he came out with a sweet silver glove.

Check it out and then continue reading.

Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto rocking a silver glove in the MLB All-Star Game Photo: AP | David Zalubowski pic.twitter.com/kybHGKtV78 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 14, 2021

Unfortunately, Soto’s pitching performance did not match his glove as he proceeded to give up a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies.

The NL is on the board! J.T. Realmuto hits a solo homer in the fifth for their first run. 🔥 (📽️: @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/PJ2JVJt4JI — theScore (@theScore) July 14, 2021