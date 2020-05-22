Detroit Tigers P Michael Fulmer is “basically 100%”

Well, that’s the news that we were hoping to hear!

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer explained earlier today that he is “basically 100 percent” as he works to return from Tommy John surgery.

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer is 'basically 100 percent,' working back from Tommy John surgery. pic.twitter.com/gkiXtmSjM1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 22, 2020

He’s in the 14th month of recovery from last year’s operation on theulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and he has been throwing regularly off the mound as baseball has been on old thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers initially planned a timetable recovery of 14-16 months, meaning his potential return date would be around July.