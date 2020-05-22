41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Michael Fulmer is “basically 100%”

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Kwame Kilpatrick’s poorly-received speech at the Red Wings 2008 Stanley Cup parade (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
While nothing has yet been confirmed, there have been rumors swirling around today regarding a potential early release for disgraced former mayor of Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings favorite Darren McCarty drops the gloves against Krzysztof Oliwa (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty built a reputation for the unbridled use of his fists to make a point, and in doing...
Read more

Well, that’s the news that we were hoping to hear!

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer explained earlier today that he is “basically 100 percent” as he works to return from Tommy John surgery.

He’s in the 14th month of recovery from last year’s operation on theulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and he has been throwing regularly off the mound as baseball has been on old thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers initially planned a timetable recovery of 14-16 months, meaning his potential return date would be around July.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleNBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19
Next articleRed Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser provides health update

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!