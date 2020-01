We have some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along this morning.

Jay Allen, who severed as the public address announcer at Comerica Park, has passed away after battling Stage 4 cancer. His family released the following statement earlier this morning:

Allen had previously served as the PA announcer for the West Michigan Whitecaps. 2019 was his first year behind the mic for the Tigers, and he would commute from Grand Rapids for each game.

RIP Jay!