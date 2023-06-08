Detroit Tigers pitching rotation vs. Diamondbacks released

After last night's game was canceled due to poor air quality in the area stemming from the effects of Canadian wildfires, the Detroit Tigers are back in action tonight in Philadelphia against the Phillies before returning home to Comerica Park tomorrow for a three-game series against another National League opponent in the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are in 1st place in the NL West division.

Michael Lorenzen gets the ball in Game 1

Per Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold, it will be Michael Lorenzen getting the first start of the series tomorrow night, and he'll be facing Arizona's Merrill Kelly. Lorenzen sports a 2-2 record with a 3.21 ERA and 0.99 WHIP so far in 2023.

Matthew Boyd and Joey Wentz round out the rotation

For Saturday and Sunday's games, the Tigers will be sending Matthew Boyd and Joey Wentz to the mound, respectively. They'll be facing Arizona's Ryne Nelson, followed by Zac Gallen.

Boyd will be hoping to improve his ERA of 5.57, while Wentz's numbers of a 1-6 record and 7.49 ERA definitely could use some smoothing out.

Wrapping It Up

The division rival Cleveland Guardians have recently overtaken the Tigers for 2nd place in the American League Central Division thanks to their recent offensive slump; Detroit is now 3.5 games back of the division lead.

While Detroit is battling plenty of injuries, they can't dwell on it and simply need to put their best foot forward with the team personnel they have available. Let's hope that they can get back on track tonight in their re-scheduled finale against the Phillies before returning home tomorrow night to face the Diamondbacks.