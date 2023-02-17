Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers place Casey Mize on 60-day IL, claim Tyler Holton

The Detroit Tigers have announced that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Holton was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks earlier in the week, but the Tigers have swooped in to claim him. In order to make space for Holton on the 40-man roster, the Tigers transferred right-hander Casey Mize to the 60-day injured list. Mize had undergone Tommy John surgery and back surgery last year and was not expected to be ready for the first two months of the season. This move was, therefore, not a surprising one.

Casey Mize Tyler Holton Tigers

Key Takeaways:

  • The Detroit Tigers have claimed Tyler Holton off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Holton is a left-handed pitcher who was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks earlier in the week.
  • The Tigers transferred right-hander Casey Mize to the 60-day injured list to make space for Holton on the 40-man roster.
  • Mize underwent Tommy John surgery and back surgery last year and was not expected to be ready for the first two months of the season.
  • This acquisition strengthens the Tigers' left-handed pitching options.
  • Holton will now compete for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen.

The Big Picture: Bolstering the Bullpen

The acquisition of Tyler Holton by the Detroit Tigers is a significant move as it strengthens their left-handed pitching options in the bullpen. The left-handed pitcher will now compete for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen and provide the team with more depth and flexibility. With Casey Mize's injury, the Tigers needed to add more arms to their pitching staff, and Holton's acquisition will help them do just that.

Tyler Holton has a promising track record as a pitcher. His success in Spring Training with the Diamondbacks, as well as his strong performances in the minor leagues and college, indicate that he has the potential to be a valuable asset to the Tigers' pitching staff.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers have made a smart move by claiming Tyler Holton off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Holton's acquisition strengthens the team's left-handed pitching options in the bullpen and adds more depth to their pitching staff. With Casey Mize's injury, the Tigers needed to add more arms to their roster, and Holton's acquisition helps them do just that.

