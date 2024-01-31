Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Dan Dickerson reveals who will replace him when he is on television

The Detroit Tigers‘ radio broadcast team is undergoing significant changes after the passing of beloved announcer Jim Price in August. Continuing the tradition, the analyst role will be shared by former Tigers Andy Dirks, Craig Monroe, and Bobby Scales, all of whom stepped in during the 2023 MLB season. In addition, beloved radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson will also call some games on the television side of things during the 2024 season.

Dan Dickerson

Dan Dickerson spills the beans

In a noteworthy shift, Dickerson will transition to television broadcasting for 20 to 30 games, covering for Jason Benetti‘s national commitments in baseball and football. During Dickerson's TV tenure, Greg Gania, known for his work with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, will take over the radio play-by-play duties. This update, yet to be officially released by the team, was shared by Dickerson on the “Tiger Talk” program on “97.1 The Ticket” WXYT-FM, as reported by the Detroit News.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Broadcast Team Evolves: Following Jim Price's passing, the Tigers' radio team sees a reshuffle with new voices joining the team. Dan Dickerson's New Role: Dickerson to cover TV broadcasts temporarily, paving the way for Greg Gania's lead role on radio. Gania's Ascension: Greg Gania, with his rich experience in minor league broadcasting, is set to bring a new dimension to Tigers' radio broadcasts.

The Bottom Line – A New Era of Storytelling

The Detroit Tigers' decision to bring in Greg Gania as the lead radio voice during Dan Dickerson's TV tenure marks a significant moment in the team's broadcasting narrative. Gania's experience and connection with the Tigers' affiliate team bring a unique perspective to the broadcast, enriching the listening experience for fans.

As the Tigers embark on a new season, this change in the broadcast booth symbolizes a new chapter in storytelling, one that promises to keep the legacy alive while offering fresh insights and excitement to Tigers fans. With a blend of experienced voices and new talent, the Tigers' broadcast team is well-equipped to capture the essence of the game and connect with a diverse fanbase.