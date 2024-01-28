Goals outlined: Newly signed Detroit Tigers INF Colt Keith releases statement after inking long-term pact

Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has made a substantial financial commitment, securing the promising prospect Colt Keith with a six-year contract valued at $28.6425 million, guaranteed. The contract has the potential to extend to nine years with a maximum value of $82 million. Following the official confirmation of the deal, Keith released a statement outlining his overarching mission with the franchise, which will no doubt resonate with the fan base.

Colt Keith is one of Detroit's highly regarded prospects

The Tigers took Keith with the 132nd overall pick in Round 5 of the 2020 MLB Draft, and his skill was immediately apparent.

Currently, he's ranked the No. 1 overall prospect within the Tigers organization and has earned high praise from those who have worked with him.

Colt Keith releases statement shortly after signing contract

Keith released the following statement shortly after the contract became official:

“I couldn't be more excited to reach this agreement, securing my place in this organization for years to come,” Keith said in a statement. “Since being drafted in 2020, all the coaches and staff have been invaluable in helping me and my teammates grow on and off the field. There's a reason I felt strongly about making a long-term commitment to be here, and being surrounded by incredibly talented teammates and coaches in a big part of that.

“I'd also like to thank my family, fiancée, agent, and friends for their tireless support throughout my life and career. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I know this is a big accomplishment, but ultimately my mission is to be the best player possible and help win a World Series championship for Tigers fans everywhere.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The sky is the limit for Keith

Detroit Tigers fans, filled with anticipation, are understandably dreaming of the promising future with Keith. His statement today, outlining his goals, only serves to heighten those thoughts of eagerly anticipated success.

With Spring Training just around the corner, Keith is gearing up to make a significant impact and vie for the starting position of Tigers Second Baseman when Opening Day arrives later in the spring.