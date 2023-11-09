Detroit Tigers poach top announcer to replace Matt Shepard

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made a strategic move to strengthen their broadcast team by acquiring Jason Benetti, one of the “top voices in sports”. Benetti, known for his dynamic presence on the Chicago White Sox broadcasts, brings his talent to the Tigers, replacing Matt Shepard as the team's television play-by-play announcer. This decision is set to revitalize the Tigers' television presence with a fresh and authoritative voice that resonates with baseball fans across the country.

Who is Jason Benetti?

Benetti, at 40 years old, leaves behind a successful eight-season run with the White Sox, where his partnership with Steve Stone was celebrated for its insight and appeal. His versatile broadcasting experience, which includes national baseball coverage, as well as college football and basketball, promises to bring a new level of engagement to Tigers' games. The multiyear deal he signed, which directly employs him with the team, ensures that Benetti's voice will become synonymous with the Tigers for the foreseeable future.

Proud To Join the Detroit Tigers

“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” Benetti said in a statement released by the Tigers. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming. Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”

Thrilled to Add Benetti to the Mix

“Jason is a world-class talent and today is another tremendous step forward for the Tigers as we continue to build a championship-level organization and experience for our fans,” said Ryan Gustafson, EVP/COO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Beyond his talent, Jason’s story is inspirational and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation was apparent throughout our discussions. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our family, joining an incredible group of broadcasters at the Tigers and Red Wings that create the on-air experience our fans deserve.”

“All of us at Bally Sports welcome Jason to Detroit, and we’re thrilled he’s joining our Tigers telecasts,” said Greg Hammaren, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports Detroit. “Jason’s reputation as one of the best and brightest announcers across all of sports adds to our already strong production effort here in Detroit. His deep knowledge and love for baseball are traits shared by our incredible fans, and we’re looking forward to them getting to know Jason more starting in February when the Tigers take the field in Lakeland.”

Bottom Line – A Home Run for the Motor City

With Jason Benetti stepping into the broadcast booth, the Detroit Tigers are not just changing the game; they're elevating it. Benetti's arrival signifies a new chapter for the Tigers, marrying the team's rich history with a voice that carries the potential to become a new legend in sports broadcasting. It's a savvy play by the Tigers, one that promises to deliver a broadcast experience as thrilling as the game itself.