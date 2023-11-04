Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris explains trade for Mark Canha

Scott Harris explains trade for Mark Canha by the Detroit Tigers from Milwaukee this afternoon

This afternoon, the Detroit Tigers made a trade, bringing in veteran outfielder Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 25-year-old right-handed reliever Blake Holub. According to team president Scott Harris, this trade accomplishes their off-season objective of incorporating a right-handed batter into the lineup for the 2024 season.

Mark Canha split last season between the Mets and Brewers

Mark Canha, who is now 35 years old, was initially drafted by the Miami Marlins in the seventh round of the 2010 Draft but did not have the opportunity to play for them. He was later selected by the Oakland Athletics in the Rule 5 Draft.

In 2021, he signed a multi-year contract with the New York Mets, where he played until this past July when he was traded to the Brewers. During the last season, he posted a batting average of .262 with 11 home runs in 507 plate appearances. He's hit 113 home runs with 417 RBI in his career.

Scott Harris says the trade fulfilled their need for a right-handed batter

According to Tigers president Scott Harris, Canha fills a need Detroit was looking for.

“One of our goals for the offseason was to add a right-handed bat who could help us on and off the field,” he said. “On the field, Mark is an on-base machine. He goes up to the plate with a plan. He immediately makes us better that way.”

“I think adding this type of bat with this caliber of approach at the plate can only help the young players,” he continued “I hope many of our young hitters emulate this type of approach when they see it every day. I also think approaches at the plate can be contagious.”

“We also get the DH spot back this year, so if A.J. (Hinch) wants to get (Spencer Torkelson) off his feet, but he wants to get all of our outfield bats in the lineup, he can put Tork at DH and not miss beat with Mark at first base.”

Harris then appeared to hint that the team wasn't finished making moves.

“We have a lot of time left in the offseason to reshape our team,” he said.

