Jeff Bilbrey

Decommitment Drama: A.J. Dennis Eyes Return to Spartans

MSU

A.J. Dennis Heads Back to the Drawing Board, Considering the Spartans

A former Michigan State football commit, Andrew ‘A.J.’ Dennis, has hit the reset button on his college football journey. After initially choosing the Spartans, a detour led him to Illinois. But now, following a brief stint with the Illini, he’s eying a return to his roots.

A.J. Dennis

In a twist that could bolster the Spartans‘ offensive line, Dennis has declared his intentions to transfer, with a keen eye on proximity to home. This signals a potential reunion with the Green and White. With Michigan State reshuffling its coaching staff since his departure, could this shift the odds in favor of East Lansing’s football program?

Spartans’ Second Chance at Four-Star Recruit

  • A.J. Dennis, once committed to the Spartans, sought pastures anew with Illinois.
  • A change in Michigan State’s coaching ranks led to Dennis’s initial change of heart.
  • Post-spring evaluations have prompted Dennis to enter the transfer portal, seeking to play closer to home.
  • The Spartans now have an opportunity to reintegrate the highly-touted offensive lineman to their roster.

By The Numbers: Dennis’s High School Highlights
Dennis was celebrated as a top-175 recruit nationally in his position during his high school tenure, attracting significant attention from Division I programs.

What They’re Saying:

Michigan State fans are surely awaiting any updates on this potential recommitment with bated breath. The return of a former commit always adds an interesting layer to the narrative of college sports, particularly when it comes in the shape of a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman with big potential.

TL;DR:

  • A.J. Dennis, a top-175 offensive line recruit, has entered the transfer portal after a brief stint at Illinois.
  • The Spartans are back in the mix for his commitment, following his initial decommitment due to MSU’s coaching changes.
  • Dennis aims to return to the field closer to home, setting up an opportunity for Michigan State to re-secure his talents.

To stay in the loop with more Spartan news and analysis, follow the link provided for extensive coverage: Spartan News and Analysis.

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation

