Detroit Tigers trade for Mark Canha

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have acquired OF Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Minor League RHP Blake Holub. Canha who will be 35 by the time the 2024 season begins, was originally selected by the Florida Marlins in the 7th Round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Introducing our newest Tiger!



We have acquired OF Mark Canha from Milwaukee, in exchange for Minor League RHP Blake Holub. pic.twitter.com/cPml61DDIC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 4, 2023

Mark Canha By The Numbers

In nine seasons in Major League Baseball, Canha is batting .250 with an OPS of .772. In 924 career games, he has 113 home runs and 417 RBIs. During the 2023 season, in 139 total games with the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers, Canha batted .262 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs.

Canha's best season came in 2019 when he batted .273 (.913 OPS) with 26 home runs and 58 RBIs in 126 games with the Oakland Athletics.

Bottom Line: A New Beginning

The Detroit Tigers have strengthened their roster by adding veteran outfielder Mark Canha, who brings nearly a decade of MLB experience and a history of solid performance, making him a valuable depth piece for the team as they prepare for the 2024 season.