Michigan Recruiting Top Talent: WR from Louisiana, Elite RB, and LB Eye Wolverines

In a significant recruiting update, Michigan has made major strides with two prospects following their visits to Ann Arbor. Phillip Wright, a three-star wide receiver from Louisiana, expressed high regard for Michigan post his spring game visit, and four-star running back Savion Hiter from Virginia heralded his visit as exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has shared plans to return for an official visit in June.

Michigan Recruiting Makes Headway with Talented WR from Louisiana

The University of Michigan Wolverines are on the hunt for wide receivers for their 2025 class, and it seems they’ve gained an edge with the three-star recruit Phillip Wright. He’s emerged as a notable talent with a 10.62-second dash in the 100-meter to his name, shining in track and field as well as on the gridiron. Although ranked No. 520 overall, his suite of offers from prominent programs underlines his unheralded prowess.

Wright’s recent visit to Michigan made a marked impression, touching on the program’s inviting atmosphere and family orientation. Michigan’s wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has cultivated a daily dialogue with Wright, fostering a compelling connection due to their shared Louisiana ties.

With Michigan sitting atop Wright’s list, his official visit this summer could be a pivotal moment, though he also has other visits in the works, including Baylor on June 7.

Ann Arbor Visit Surpasses Expectations for Elite RB

Joining the list of impressed visitors is Savion Hiter, a four-star running back highly regarded in his class. His engagement with Michigan came after building a solid relationship with new running backs coach Tony Alford. Hiter’s takeaway from the visit was overwhelmingly positive, noticing the school’s welcoming vibe, organized nature, and holistic focus on individual accountability.

While he is still early in his recruitment phase, Michigan has apparently made a compelling case to Hiter, positioning themselves as a strong contender.

Top-100 LB Earmarks Michigan for Official Visit

A pleasant surprise hit the recruiting scene as four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng gave a nod to Michigan by announcing his intent for an official visit in June after a successful unofficial stop. Owusu-Boateng, a talent out of IMG Academy in Florida, revealed a top-13 list earlier this month that included Michigan but did not seem heavily favored. This upcoming visit could significantly shift the dynamics of his recruitment.

Phillip Wright visited Michigan and is feeling a strong connection to the program.

Savion Hiter's visit to Ann Arbor exceeded his expectations, hinting at a possible change in recruitment landscape.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is setting an official visit to Michigan, signaling high interest.

“This visit was one of the best I’ve been on,” Wright said. “I loved the atmosphere and I loved how family oriented it was. All of the coaches want you to be successful at the end of the day in all aspects of life.”

“My visit to Michigan was even better than I expected,” Hiter told reporters. “Everyone was so welcoming and the campus was really nice.”

In conclusion, Michigan seems poised to strengthen its future roster with potential commitments from desired prospects in the upcoming classes. Wright plans a return in the summer, while specific dates for Hiter and Owusu-Boateng’s visits are yet to be locked in.

Three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright has Michigan on top of his list after visiting.

Four-star running back Savion Hiter rates his Michigan visit above expectations, signaling a possible recruitment shift.

Four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng sets an official Michigan visit in June, after a promising unofficial visit.

