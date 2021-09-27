Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. Minnesota Twins

Following Monday’s makeup game against the Chicago White Sox (also the final game at Comerica Park this season), the Detroit Tigers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins in a 3-game set.

The Tigers have released their probable starting pitchers for their upcoming series against the Twins and as you can see, Tyler Alexander, Casey Mize, and Tarik Skubal will be getting the nod.

Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. Twins. Tuesday – T. Alexander Wednesday – C. Mize Thursday – T. Skubal — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) September 27, 2021