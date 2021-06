Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have reinstated C Grayson Greiner, who had previously suffered a hamstring injury, from the 10-Day DL and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo:

C Grayson Greiner has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 18, 2021

In 14 games with the Tigers in 2021, Greiner has a stat line of 237/.256/.342. The Tigers are choosing to ride with Jake Rogers and Eric Haase for the time being.