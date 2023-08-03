Detroit Tigers Release 3 Minor League Players

The Detroit Tigers have announced a transaction this afternoon in the form of the release of a trio of players, one of whom was one of the key elements of the infamous Justin Verlander trade to the Houston Astros in 2017. Franklin Perez, Chavez Fernander, and Johan Camargo have all been given their walking papers by Tigers President of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Franklin Perez was acquired by the Detroit Tigers in the Verlander trade

The right-handed Perez was the key prospect that the Tigers and former GM Al Avila acquired in the deal that sent Verlander to Houston. However, he's dealt with a myriad of injuries, with the latest having required surgery in May of 2021. He'd be waived by the team but would re-sign on a minor league contract this past May.

Chavez Fernander is a former 2018 Draft pick

Like Perez, Fernander is a right-handed pitcher. He was selected by the Tigers with the 1,035 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft (Round 35). He's split time this season with three of Detroit's minor league affiliates and has yet to appear in an MLB contest.

INF Johan Camargo had arrived from Kansas City

Meanwhile, utility infielder Johan Camargo was inked by the Tigers after being released by the Kansas City Royals. He hit .238 with a .696 OPS through 88 plate appearances with Triple-A Toledo.

We're disappointed that we never got a real look at what Perez could do on the mound, especially after he arrived in Detroit as part of the package that sent one of the franchise's all-time great arms out of town.

We wish the trio of now-former Tigers the best of luck in their future baseball careers.