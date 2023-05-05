Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Justin Verlander on Detroit Tigers fans giving him standing ovation: ‘It meant a lot’

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

Detroit Tigers fans gave Justin Verlander a warm welcome when he returned to Comerica Park on Thursday as a member of the New York Mets. Verlander, who made his franchise debut for the Mets, received a standing ovation from the 18,369 fans in attendance. The ovation was a heartfelt show of appreciation from fans who remembered his contributions during his 12-plus years as a member of the Tigers. Following the game, Verlander talked about what the standing ovation meant to him.

Justin Verlander <a href=Detroit Tigers" class="wp-image-405857" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-05-at-7.48.41-AM.png 1516w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-05-at-7.48.41-AM-150x91.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-05-at-7.48.41-AM-300x183.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-05-at-7.48.41-AM-696x424.png 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-05-at-7.48.41-AM-1068x651.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1516px) 100vw, 1516px" title="Justin Verlander on Detroit Tigers fans giving him standing ovation: ‘It meant a lot’ Tigers News Reports">

Key Points

  • Verlander made his franchise debut for the New York Mets on Thursday.
  • Verlander returned to Detroit to play for the first time since 2019.
  • Tigers fans gave Verlander a standing ovation when he took the mound in the bottom of the first inning.
  • Verlander was appreciative of the warm welcome he received from Tigers fans.
  • Verlander spent 12-plus years as a member of the Detroit Tigers and was drafted by the team.

Justin Verlander comments on Detroit Tigers fans giving him standing ovation

Following the game, Verlander, who gave up two first-inning home runs during the Mets 2-0 loss to the Tigers, was asked about what the standing ovation from the fans meant to him.

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, it meant a lot, you know?” he said. “I grew up here. I was here for 12-plus years and drafted here and obviously spent a lot of fun years here.

“And, you know, I think any athlete in any situation when they gave that much to an organization and that much of their career somewhere, it's nice to hear the ovation and hear the applause. I mean, that's a fan’s way of saying thank you. Of course it means a lot.”

Bottom Line – A Warm Welcome Home for Verlander

Verlander's return to Detroit and the standing ovation he received from Tigers fans is a reminder of the impact he had during his time with the team. Verlander's contributions helped elevate the Tigers to one of the top teams in baseball during his tenure with the team. The warm welcome he received is a testament to his legacy in Detroit and the appreciation Tigers fans have for all he did for the team.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Rumor: Detroit Lions attempted to trade D’Andre Swift elsewhere
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Rumor: Detroit Lions attempted to trade D’Andre Swift elsewhere

It sounds like Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes was really trying to do whatever he could to unload D'Andre Swift.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.