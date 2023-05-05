Justin Verlander on Detroit Tigers fans giving him standing ovation: ‘It meant a lot’

Detroit Tigers fans gave Justin Verlander a warm welcome when he returned to Comerica Park on Thursday as a member of the New York Mets. Verlander, who made his franchise debut for the Mets, received a standing ovation from the 18,369 fans in attendance. The ovation was a heartfelt show of appreciation from fans who remembered his contributions during his 12-plus years as a member of the Tigers. Following the game, Verlander talked about what the standing ovation meant to him.

Following the game, Verlander, who gave up two first-inning home runs during the Mets 2-0 loss to the Tigers, was asked about what the standing ovation from the fans meant to him.

“Yeah, it meant a lot, you know?” he said. “I grew up here. I was here for 12-plus years and drafted here and obviously spent a lot of fun years here.

“And, you know, I think any athlete in any situation when they gave that much to an organization and that much of their career somewhere, it's nice to hear the ovation and hear the applause. I mean, that's a fan’s way of saying thank you. Of course it means a lot.”

Bottom Line – A Warm Welcome Home for Verlander

Verlander's return to Detroit and the standing ovation he received from Tigers fans is a reminder of the impact he had during his time with the team. Verlander's contributions helped elevate the Tigers to one of the top teams in baseball during his tenure with the team. The warm welcome he received is a testament to his legacy in Detroit and the appreciation Tigers fans have for all he did for the team.