Detroit Tigers release lineup for 2nd game vs. Cleveland

The Detroit Tigers are back at it tonight against the Cleveland Indians, and will be looking to rebound from last night’s 6-1 setback at Progressive Field.

Robbie Grossman returns to the lineup after suffering an elbow contusion, while Miguel Cabrera bats cleanup. The full lineup:

Robbie Grossman back in the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/BWvMahhRHu — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 7, 2021

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:10 PM EST, and can be watched on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.