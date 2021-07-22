Detroit Tigers release lineup for afternoon game vs. Rangers

Sharing is caring!

So far, so good for the Detroit Tigers following the MLB All-Star break. They’ve won six straight games, including three straight over the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park.

They’ll be going for the sweep this afternoon, and will be sending Tyler Alexander to the mound. Meanwhile, INF Willi Castro will be in the lineup after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Going for the sweep! pic.twitter.com/yg1bQ2sqmN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 22, 2021

Today’s game begins at 1:10 PM EST and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.