Detroit Tigers release lineup for final home game of 2021 campaign

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play in front of their home fans for the final time in what has been a better-than-expected 2021 campaign.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game against the Chicago White Sox and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is batting fourth while Matt Manning will get his final home start at pitcher.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Last home game of the season! pic.twitter.com/cSRqSdz2yJ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 27, 2021