Detroit Tigers release Opening Day roster

It’s almost time!

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will open up their 2022 season when they host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

Earlier today, the Tigers announced a plethora of roster moves and we now know what their Opening Day roster will look like.

Here is the Tigers’ Opening Day roster: (Via Detroit News)

STARTING PITCHERS (5): Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP), Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Tyler Alexander (LHP).

BULLPEN (10): Closer Gregory Soto (LHP), Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange, Joe Jimenez, Jason Foley, Rony Garcia, Will Vest, Jacob Barnes, Drew Hutchison and Elvin Rodriguez.

CATCHERS (3): Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase, Dustin Garneau.

INFIELD (6): Miguel Cabrera (DH-IB), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Jonathan Schoop (2B), Javy Baez (SS), Jeimer Candelario (3B), Harold Castro (utility).

OUTFIELD (4): Robbie Grossman, Akil Baddoo, Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes.