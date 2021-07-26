Detroit Tigers release updates on several injured players

by

The Detroit Tigers are in the Twin Cities for a series against the Minnesota Twins, and fans now have a better idea regarding the status of several injured players on the roster.

The team is currently deciding whether RHP Michael Fulmer will be activated soon or get another rehabilitation start with Triple A Toledo. Additionally, skipper AJ HInch said that Day Cameron is “trending in the right direction and could soon be headed for a rehab start of his own.

Finally, Isaac Paredes is doing only minimal work right now; he’d been previously placed on the 10-day injured list with a hip strain.

Tonight’s game against the Twins begins at 8:10 PM EST.

