Detroit Tigers respond to fan who posted gender-based rejection letter to Twitter

UPDATE:

Moments ago, the Detroit Tigers responded to Jennifer Cosey, who earlier in the day tweeted out a gender-based rejection letter that she received from the team back in 1985.

It sounds like the Tigers are going to make things right!

Jennifer, we’ll be in touch soon. We’d like to make things right. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Jennifer Cosey took to Twitter to ask the Detroit Tigers to do what the Yankees did and ‘make things right.”

Cosey included the gender-based rejection letter that she received from the Tigers back in 1985.

You can see the letter below that was sent to Cosey in July of 1985.

The ball is in your court, Tigers!

Here is the letter, @tigers. Let's turn this thing into one of those mushy, feel-good stories we all need. Mumble-year old bat girls are not weird at all. pic.twitter.com/mILsns2KQn — Jennifer Cosey (@VivaTigres) June 29, 2021

