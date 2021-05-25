Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize on the verge of 1st major award

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is on the verge of becoming the first pitcher wearing the Old English D to earn “AL Pitcher of the Month” honors since Justin Verlander accomplished the feat in 2016.

During the month of May, he leads all American League starting pitchers in ERA (boasting a 1.83 ERA in three May starts alone) as well as opposition batting average.

Since the award’s introduction in 1979, only eight Tigers pitchers have earned the honor. The legendary Jack Morris was a recipient three times, while Verlander earned four such honors.

Mize is certainly starting to show Tigers management that they made the right decision in taking him 1st overall in 2018 out of Auburn.