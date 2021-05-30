Detroit Tigers roast the state of Ohio during sweep of Yankees

Sharing is caring!

There’s good news, and even more good news.

The first bit of good news is that the Detroit Tigers had themselves a terrific series against the New York Yankees, sweeping them out of the Motor City this afternoon with a 6-2 victory.

The even better news? They had some fun at the expense of everyone’s favorite state, Ohio.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen at Comerica Park this afternoon taking in the game, and the Tigers made sure everyone knew it by posting it on their official twitter feed. Of course, as is the nature on Twitter these days, a troll popped in to try and chirp Harbaugh’s less than stellar record against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Tigers soon quipped right back:

You just love to see it!