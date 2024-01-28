Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers sign Colt Keith to mega-contract. Photo Credit - Scott W. Grau - USA Today

The Detroit Tigers have taken a decisive step towards building a robust team for the future by signing prospect Colt Keith to a significant contract extension. This move underscores the Tigers' strategy of investing in young, promising talent, indicating their commitment to shaping a competitive team.

Contract Details: A Comprehensive Breakdown

Here are the contract details via the Detroit Free Press:

  • Contract Term: The extension is for six years, running through the 2029 season, with club options extending into 2032.
  • Total Value: Potentially $82 million over nine years, contingent on option escalations and exercises.
  • Guaranteed Amount: The deal guarantees Keith $28.6425 million over the six-year period from 2024-2029.
  • Annual Salaries: Keith will earn $2.5 million in 2024, incrementally increasing each year, culminating in $5 million in 2029.
  • Signing Bonus: Keith received a $2 million signing bonus.
  • Club Options: The club options include $10 million for 2030 (with a $2,642,500 buyout), $13 million for 2031 (with a $1 million buyout), and $15 million for 2032 (with a $2 million buyout).
  • Potential Escalators: The contract includes up to $18 million in potential escalators for the club options.

Colt Keith Detroit Tigers

The Bottom Line – A Future-Focused Move

The Tigers’ extension of Colt Keith is a clear indication of their future-focused strategy. This substantial commitment to a yet-to-debut player speaks volumes about their confidence in Keith’s potential and their dedication to building a team capable of long-term success. The contract details, including the generous signing bonus and the structured annual salaries, are designed to ensure Keith’s growth and stability within the team. This agreement marks a significant moment for the Tigers, showcasing their readiness to cultivate and bank on emerging talent.

