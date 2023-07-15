Colt Keith, Max Clark lead Detroit Tigers on Baseball America’s Top 100 list

The conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft not only brings new talent to major league farm systems but also reshuffles prospect rankings across the board. Among the standouts, Colt Keith and recent first-round pick Max Clark emerge as the Detroit Tigers‘ prized possessions, securing the No. 21 and No. 22 spots on Baseball America's updated top 100 prospects list.

Detroit Tigers prospects ranked in the Top 100

Overall, the Tigers have three prospects that made Baseball America's updated rankings. (Excerpts via Baseball America)

Max Clark

Hailing from Franklin, Indiana, Clark was chosen as the third overall pick and is touted for his consistent hitting against top competition. Baseball America recognizes the Tigers' need for an offensive boost and believes Clark has the potential to contribute significantly. In case you were wondering, outfielder Wyatt Langford, who was heavily linked to the Tigers before being picked by the Texas Rangers at No. 4, secures the 11th spot on Baseball America's rankings.

“It’s hard to say a high school player has a lengthy track record, but Clark has hit wherever he’s gone facing the best on the showcase circuit. Detroit needs an offensive boost, and Clark should eventually help provide it.”

Colt Keith

Colt Keith, the Tigers' third baseman prospect, continues to make waves as he enjoys a breakout season, impressively reaching Triple-A Toledo. Keith's stellar performance propels him to the 21st position in Baseball America's top 100 prospects list.

“The Mississippi high school product has been one of the minor leagues’ biggest breakouts this year. He crushed in Double-A, made the Futures Game and continued hitting as one of the younger players in Triple-A. There are defensive questions, but he should hit his way to the big leagues.”

Jackson Jobe

Additionally, Tigers' pitching prospect Jackson Jobe secures a spot in Baseball America's reshuffled top 100, ranking at No. 69. Although Jobe's 2023 season has been hindered by lumbar spine inflammation, his return from this setback has been promising.

“The third overall pick in the 2023 draft has made a handful of appearances this summer and has looked dominant in two-inning appearances. He’s sat 96-98 mph on his fastball, mixing in a low-80s curveball, a mid-80s sweeper slider, a cutter and a changeup. His feel for spin is unique, and Jobe looks to be learning to harness his raw stuff.”

Key Points

Max Clark debuts at No. 22 on Baseball America's top 100 prospects list.

Wyatt Langford secures the 11th spot on the same list.

Colt Keith's breakout season propels him to No. 21 in the rankings.

Jackson Jobe earns the No. 69 spot on the top 100 prospects list.

Clark and Keith represent the Detroit Tigers as rising stars in their organization.

Jobe demonstrates promising talent despite injury setbacks.

Bottom Line – A Glimpse of the Tigers' Future

As the Detroit Tigers' top prospects climb the ranks of Baseball America's prestigious list, it becomes evident that the organization is on the right track toward rebuilding and regaining competitiveness. The presence of Clark, Langford, Keith, and Jobe provides a glimpse into the Tigers' future, with each player offering unique skills and potential contributions. Tigers fans can look forward to the day when these rising stars make their mark in the major leagues, revitalizing the team and igniting a new era of success.