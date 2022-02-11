in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers sign free agent SS Jack Lopez

12 Views 3 Votes

According to MiLB-Transactions, the Detroit Tigers have signed free agent SS Jack Lopez to a minor league contract.

Lopez, who is 29, was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

In nine minor league seasons, Lopez is batting .241 with 46 home runs and 324 RBIs.

BONUS CONTENT:

Detroit Tigers announce when they will retire Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 jersey

Spencer Torkelson can’t wait to get started with Detroit Tigers

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Ex-Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter lands new NFL job