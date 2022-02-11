Detroit Tigers sign free agent SS Jack Lopez

According to MiLB-Transactions, the Detroit Tigers have signed free agent SS Jack Lopez to a minor league contract.
Lopez, who is 29, was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
In nine minor league seasons, Lopez is batting .241 with 46 home runs and 324 RBIs.
