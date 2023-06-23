Detroit Tigers sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal

The Detroit Tigers continue to add depth to their minor league system by signing Johan Camargo to a minor league deal. It's been a very rocky June for the Tigers after a 16-11 June, which found them one game below the .500 mark. Since then they have struggled, are nine games below .500, but only 4.5 out of the division lead, with the Minnesota Twins coming to town. Camargo is nothing more than a depth piece for the organization, as they seemingly will begin to shuffle some players through their minor leagues. Though it won't be Colt Keith.

Why it matters

The Detroit Tigers' roster was an absolute disgrace when Al Avila left. Their lack of player development and actual MLB-ready bats left new President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris with the task of literally rebuilding nearly an entire roster. Something he's done by adding depth to the organization before he goes out and signs bigger-named free agents. Camargo fits that mold and will be assigned to AAA Toldeo.

The Tigers have released infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis, who spent most of the last two seasons with Triple-A Toledo.



Infielder Johan Camargo was signed to a minor-league deal and assigned to the Mud Hens. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 23, 2023

Johan Camargo by the numbers

Camargo spent parts of six MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2017-2021, he is 29 years old and plays third base. For his MLB career:

1,339 plate appearances where he slashed .255/.313/.410

He has a wRC+ of 90 and does hit for some power with an ISO of .155.

As a third baseman, he's a +10 OAA with an 8 DRS.

In the Minors this season he's hitting .298 with 4 HR and as many walks as strikeouts (11).

The bottom line

There's nothing to really jump to the moon about over this signing, except to potentially be looking for another move to be made. However, if he can recapture a bit of magic from his earlier MLB days, he could be an exciting name to keep tabs on.