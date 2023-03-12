Merch
Detroit Tigers sign Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, others for 2023 season

By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers announced they have agreed to terms with 28 players on contracts for the 2023 season. The list of signed players includes pitchers Beau Brieske, Mason Englert, Jason Foley, Garrett Hill, Tyler Holton, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, Tarik Skubal, Edwin Uceta, Will Vest, Joey Wentz, Brendan White, along with position players Akil Baddoo, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Eric Haase, Ryan Kreidler, Andre Lipcius, Nick Maton, Parker Meadows, Tyler Nevin, Wenceel Perez, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands, Zach Short, Spencer Torkelson, and Matt Vierling. In addition, the Tigers have renewed the contracts of Alex Faedo and Alex Lange.

Key Points

  • The Tigers have agreed to terms with 28 players on contracts for 2023
  • Pitchers signed include Manning, Skubal, and Mize
  • Position players signed include Greene, Torkelson, and Baddoo

Bottom Line: Detroit Tigers agree to terms with Greene and Torkelson

On Sunday, the Tigers announced 28 pre-arbitration player contract agreements and two renewals. Included in those contracts are Greene, Torkelson, Manning, Skubal, and Mize. The Tigers will look to bounce back from a horrendous 66-win 2022 season when they take the field on Opening Day.

