Detroit Tigers skipper AJ Hinch explains Akil Baddoo felt like he ‘was in a car crash’

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was involved in a scary-looking collision with teammate Derek Hill during last night’s 9-4 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles

The two ran into one another at full speed trying to catch a fly ball in a scary-looking collision, after which both players were eventually slowly able to walk off the field under their own power. Baddoo would eventually be placed on the 7-day concussion IL and Hill on the 10-day injured list with a left ribcage contusion.

“Akil is doing well,” manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday. “He’s got to go through the MLB protocol before the return to play, so it’s a minimum of seven days. It’ll be a day-to-day assessment as to where he’s at in the timing of getting cleared to play. He was in great spirits. He’s been at the ballpark laughing and joking, kind of being Akil Baddoo, so that’s a good sign.”

“He feels like he was in a car crash,” Hinch continued. “He’s pretty beat. It’s not simply just a head injury. It’s a concussion with pretty significant body soreness. There’s been no other diagnosis of an injury other than he hurts like hell.”

Hinch went on to explain that Hill was a bit ‘beat up’ more than Baddoo, and further categorized Hill as “unlucky”:

“Derek is arguably a little more beat up than Akil is,” Hinch said. “He’s got bruised ribs. He’s got some soreness in his knee from where Akil went knee-to-knee with him and banged him. His ribs are very sore. He’s hobbling around in the clubhouse, still in a great mood, great spirits, interacting, all those things.”

Hinch later added: “If we avoided the more catastrophic-type injury, he’s going to return in short order and continue to get some experience at this level. He’s either the most unlucky player I’ve been around in terms of the injury bug, or just simply a guy that will put his body through anything, whether it’s a wall or Akil.”

The Tigers take on the Orioles in the second of their three-game set later today, with infielder Zach Short having been called up from Toledo along with first baseman Renato Nunez being added to the roster.

