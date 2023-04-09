Detroit Tigers SP Joey Wentz: ‘I kind of screwed our team today’

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers faced off against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. In the second inning, left-handed starter Joey Wentz struggled with his control, walking four batters, including three in a row and two with the bases loaded. Manager A.J. Hinch eventually pulled him from the game, but reliever Garrett Hill gave up a grand slam to Rafael Devers, putting the Tigers in a 6-0 hole. Despite a late surge from the Tigers, the game was never close, and Wentz took responsibility for his “horrible outing” in post-game interviews.

Why it Matters

Wentz's struggles on the mound, specifically his lack of control with walks, cost the Tigers greatly in their game against the Red Sox, ultimately leading to an embarrassing 14-5 loss.

Key Points

Wentz struggled with his control, walking four batters in the second inning

Two of those walks came with the bases loaded, resulting in runs for the Red Sox

Manager A.J. Hinch pulled Wentz from the game, but reliever Garrett Hill gave up a grand slam, putting the Tigers in a 6-0 hole

Wentz took responsibility for his poor performance after the game

Joey Wentz says he ‘screwed' Detroit Tigers

Following the game, Wentz spoke to reporters and he took full responsibility for the loss.

“It was a horrible outing,” Wentz said. “I kind of screwed our team today and didn't put anybody coming out of the bullpen in position to have success today. Just not a good feeling.”

Bottom Line: Control is Key

The ability to control pitches and avoid walks is crucial for Wentz and other pitchers in Major League Baseball. When a pitcher struggles with their control, as Wentz did on Saturday, it can have a significant impact on the outcome of the game. In this case, the Tigers were never able to recover from the early deficit, and the game quickly got out of hand.