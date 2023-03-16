Detroit Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe could miss entire season

Detroit Tigers‘ top pitching prospect, Jackson Jobe, has reportedly been diagnosed with lumbar spine inflammation, which could see him miss the entire 2023 season. Jobe reported discomfort during spring training and was evaluated by an orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Thomas Tolli, in Florida. With a projected return-to-play program of 3-6 months, Jobe's absence is a significant setback for the Tigers as they look to build a competitive team.

Key Points

Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers' top pitching prospect, has been diagnosed with lumbar spine inflammation and may miss the entire 2023 season.

The 20-year-old reported discomfort during spring training and was evaluated by an orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Thomas Tolli, in Florida.

Jobe is projected to begin his return-to-play program in 3-6 months.

The Tigers drafted Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 and signed him for $6.9 million.

Jobe started 21 games in the 2022 season, posting a 3.84 ERA with 30 walks and 81 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.

The Tigers did not allow Jobe to pitch after the 2021 draft to protect his health.

The Big Picture: Losing Jackson Jobe is a tough blow for Detroit Tigers

Jackson Jobe's injury is a significant blow to the Tigers' minor league system as he is their top pitching prospect. Jobe, who was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 and signed for $6.9 million, was expected to play a key role in the Tigers' future success. However, his injury puts a dent in those plans, and the Tigers will need to find alternative options.

Why it matters

Jobe's absence is a significant setback for the Detroit Tigers. As their top pitching prospect, Jobe was expected to play a key role in the team's future success. Jobe's injury highlights the importance of player health and the challenges teams face in managing the risks associated with young talent.

By the Numbers

Jackson Jobe started 21 games in the 2022 season, his first year of professional baseball, for Low-A Lakeland (18 starts) and High-A West Michigan (three starts).

He posted a 3.84 ERA with 30 walks and 81 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.

For the Whitecaps, Jobe logged a 1.15 ERA with five walks and 10 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings.

Jobe's stats from the 2022 season highlight his potential as a top pitching prospect. With a 3.84 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings, Jobe demonstrated his ability to compete at the professional level. His 1.15 ERA with the Whitecaps further showcases his talent and potential for future success.