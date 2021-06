Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Spencer Torkelson not only suited up for the Erie SeaWolves but also blasted his first Double-A home run.

Watch as Tork blasts his first bomb with the SeaWolves to put them up 4-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning.

There it is! Spencer Torkelson’s first Double-A homer puts Erie up 4-2 late. pic.twitter.com/u5NQOkR9zi — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 19, 2021