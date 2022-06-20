Detroit Tigers trade Klay Thompson’s brother to Los Angeles Dodgers

On Monday night, while the Detroit Tigers were taking on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Tigers announced that they had completed a minor trade.

The Tigers announced they have traded OF Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Trayce Thompson, who is 31, signed with the Detroit Tigers last month. In 25 games for the Toledo Mud Hens, Thompson batted .299 with eight home runs.

In case you did not know, Trayce is the brother of Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, the Dodgers placed OF Mookie Betts on the injured list and it seems likely that he will miss at least a couple of weeks with a fractured rib.

From Los Angeles Times:

Manager Dave Roberts hinted Sunday afternoon at the Dodgers’ pursuit for a trade, when he told reporters the club’s front office was considering options both internally and “externally, as well” for another right-handed bat.

“I like the idea of having a right-handed bat join us,” Roberts said.

It was a need the Dodgers didn’t anticipate having before the season started, when they traded AJ Pollock — a veteran right-handed hitting outfielder — to the Chicago White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel during the last week of spring training with the idea it would balance out their roster.

But three months later, injuries have thinned their depth. A need for a new addition has suddenly arisen. And as they try to snap out of their 7-9 slump since the start of June, they are hoping Thompson can at least temporarily help fill a void.

