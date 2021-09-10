Detroit Tigers update pitching rotation for series vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Matthew Boyd was supposed to be the starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays but according to reports, he experienced elbow soreness on Thursday while playing catch and he is headed back to the IL.

With Boyd being scratched from Friday’s game, the Tigers have updated their pitching rotation and as you can see below, Tyler Alexander will now be getting the start with Casey Mize going on Saturday and Tarik Skubal getting the nod on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers updated pitching rotation for series vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Friday: Tyler Alexander Saturday: Casey Mize Sunday: Tarik Skubal — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) September 10, 2021