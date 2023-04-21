Detroit Tigers vs. Orioles Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will hit the road for Baltimore as they will play a three-game weekend series against the Orioles. The Tigers will enter this series off a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians where they won the first two games of the series to pick up their fourth and fifth straight wins before dropping the finale on Wednesday 3-2. Last season the Tigers faced the Orioles six times winning five of the six games and outscoring the Orioles 27 to 13 and they shut out the Orioles twice.

Detroit Tigers (7-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7)

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs. Taylor Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Date: Friday, April 21

Time: 7:05 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Lorenzen is making his second start of the season, he returned to the rotation last Saturday when he made his debut for the Tigers. Lorenzen struggled against the Giants going four innings and giving up six runs on eight hits; he did strikeout six while walking two. Taylor Wells will take the ball for Baltimore, this will be his fifth start of the season. Wells' last outing came against the Chicago White Sox where he struggled going 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he did not factor in the decision in that one.

Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 4.18 ERA)

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 7:05 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit/FS1

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz is making his fourth start of the season, he is coming in off his best start of the season in which he pitched well against the Giants. In that game against the Giants Wentz did not factor in the decision but he went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, he limited the Giants to just one run; he also had season high in strikeouts with seven. Kyle Gibson is coming in off a start against the White Sox in which he took a no-decision but he would go 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he also walked two and struck out one in that outing. Gibson has been the beneficiary of run support from the Orioles as they have averaged seven runs a game in games he starts which has led to his 3-0 record.

Game 3: Matt Boyd (0-1, 4.50 ERA) or Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.91 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 1:35 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd or Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for the Tigers in the finale, both pitched on Tuesday in the doubleheader against the Guardians so it hasn't been decided which one will start against the Orioles. Both starters pitched well against the Guardians in each of their starts, Boyd went five innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out four. Rodriguez in his start against the Guardians shut them down going eight strong innings giving up just four hits and no runs; he didn't walk anyone and struck out ten. Whichever one gets the start the other will start Monday's game. Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles number one overall prospect and the fifth overall prospect in all of baseball. Rodriguez is making his fourth career big league start and it has not gone as planned as he has a 6.91 ERA after giving up 11 total runs over three games. In his last start also against the White Sox, he gave up four runs on six hits pitching five innings. The Tigers should go with Eduardo Rodriguez as it be a great opportunity for an E-Rod vs. G-Rod matchup.

Tigers vs. Orioles by the numbers

