Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs. Orioles Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

By Chris Lavallee
0
0

The Detroit Tigers will hit the road for Baltimore as they will play a three-game weekend series against the Orioles. The Tigers will enter this series off a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians where they won the first two games of the series to pick up their fourth and fifth straight wins before dropping the finale on Wednesday 3-2. Last season the Tigers faced the Orioles six times winning five of the six games and outscoring the Orioles 27 to 13 and they shut out the Orioles twice.

Detroit Tigers (7-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7)

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs. Taylor Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 7:05 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

- Advertisement -

Michael Lorenzen is making his second start of the season, he returned to the rotation last Saturday when he made his debut for the Tigers. Lorenzen struggled against the Giants going four innings and giving up six runs on eight hits; he did strikeout six while walking two. Taylor Wells will take the ball for Baltimore, this will be his fifth start of the season. Wells' last outing came against the Chicago White Sox where he struggled going 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he did not factor in the decision in that one.

Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 4.18 ERA)

Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 7:05 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit/FS1
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz is making his fourth start of the season, he is coming in off his best start of the season in which he pitched well against the Giants. In that game against the Giants Wentz did not factor in the decision but he went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, he limited the Giants to just one run; he also had season high in strikeouts with seven. Kyle Gibson is coming in off a start against the White Sox in which he took a no-decision but he would go 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he also walked two and struck out one in that outing. Gibson has been the beneficiary of run support from the Orioles as they have averaged seven runs a game in games he starts which has led to his 3-0 record.

Game 3: Matt Boyd (0-1, 4.50 ERA) or Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.91 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 1:35 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd or Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for the Tigers in the finale, both pitched on Tuesday in the doubleheader against the Guardians so it hasn't been decided which one will start against the Orioles. Both starters pitched well against the Guardians in each of their starts, Boyd went five innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out four. Rodriguez in his start against the Guardians shut them down going eight strong innings giving up just four hits and no runs; he didn't walk anyone and struck out ten. Whichever one gets the start the other will start Monday's game. Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles number one overall prospect and the fifth overall prospect in all of baseball. Rodriguez is making his fourth career big league start and it has not gone as planned as he has a 6.91 ERA after giving up 11 total runs over three games. In his last start also against the White Sox, he gave up four runs on six hits pitching five innings. The Tigers should go with Eduardo Rodriguez as it be a great opportunity for an E-Rod vs. G-Rod matchup.

- Advertisement -

Tigers vs. Orioles by the numbers

Detroit Tigers,Orioles,Tigers

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Detroit Tigers,Orioles,Tigers

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 6-32-5
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 14-52-6
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 4-12-7
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 9-32-8
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 4-3 (10 innings)2-9
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreW, 3-13-9
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica ParkW, 7-5 (11 innings)4-9
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)5-9
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Parkpostponed
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-18
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0		7-9
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 3-27-10
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica Park
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica Park
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica Park
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica Park
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica Park
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica Park
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica Park
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals Park
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals Park
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals Park
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica Park
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica Park
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jameson Williams’ representation releases statement regarding his suspension
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.