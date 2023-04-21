Detroit Tigers vs. Orioles Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will hit the road for Baltimore as they will play a three-game weekend series against the Orioles. The Tigers will enter this series off a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians where they won the first two games of the series to pick up their fourth and fifth straight wins before dropping the finale on Wednesday 3-2. Last season the Tigers faced the Orioles six times winning five of the six games and outscoring the Orioles 27 to 13 and they shut out the Orioles twice.
Detroit Tigers (7-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7)
Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs. Taylor Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
Date: Friday, April 21
Time: 7:05 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Michael Lorenzen is making his second start of the season, he returned to the rotation last Saturday when he made his debut for the Tigers. Lorenzen struggled against the Giants going four innings and giving up six runs on eight hits; he did strikeout six while walking two. Taylor Wells will take the ball for Baltimore, this will be his fifth start of the season. Wells' last outing came against the Chicago White Sox where he struggled going 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he did not factor in the decision in that one.
Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 4.18 ERA)
Date: Saturday, April 22
Time: 7:05 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit/FS1
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz is making his fourth start of the season, he is coming in off his best start of the season in which he pitched well against the Giants. In that game against the Giants Wentz did not factor in the decision but he went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, he limited the Giants to just one run; he also had season high in strikeouts with seven. Kyle Gibson is coming in off a start against the White Sox in which he took a no-decision but he would go 5.1 innings giving up four runs on seven hits; he also walked two and struck out one in that outing. Gibson has been the beneficiary of run support from the Orioles as they have averaged seven runs a game in games he starts which has led to his 3-0 record.
Game 3: Matt Boyd (0-1, 4.50 ERA) or Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.91 ERA)
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 1:35 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Matthew Boyd or Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for the Tigers in the finale, both pitched on Tuesday in the doubleheader against the Guardians so it hasn't been decided which one will start against the Orioles. Both starters pitched well against the Guardians in each of their starts, Boyd went five innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out four. Rodriguez in his start against the Guardians shut them down going eight strong innings giving up just four hits and no runs; he didn't walk anyone and struck out ten. Whichever one gets the start the other will start Monday's game. Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles number one overall prospect and the fifth overall prospect in all of baseball. Rodriguez is making his fourth career big league start and it has not gone as planned as he has a 6.91 ERA after giving up 11 total runs over three games. In his last start also against the White Sox, he gave up four runs on six hits pitching five innings. The Tigers should go with Eduardo Rodriguez as it be a great opportunity for an E-Rod vs. G-Rod matchup.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|–
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park