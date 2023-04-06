Merch
Lions News Reports

Devon Witherspoon says it would be ‘dope’ if he was reunited with Lions S Kerby Joseph

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions are almost certainly considering Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon as a potential draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon has the skillset to be a long-term solution for the Lions' previously thin secondary, which currently includes cornerbacks Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Witherspoon has a connection to current Lions safety Kerby Joseph, with whom he played at Illinois. At his Pro Day, Witherspoon expressed his desire to reunite with Joseph on the football field.  

Devon Witherspoon Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph

Key Points

  • Witherspoon is a potential draft pick for the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft
  • Witherspoon could be a long-term solution for the Lions' secondary
  • Witherspoon has a sticky coverage ability and smooth hips, which are desirable traits for NFL cornerbacks
  • Witherspoon has a connection to current Lions safety Kerby Joseph from their time at the University of Illinois
  • Witherspoon expressed his desire to reunite with Joseph on the field during his Pro Day  

Devon Witherspoon would love to reunite with Joseph

At his Pro Day, Witherspoon was asked about reuniting with Joseph, and he clearly loved the idea of that happening.

Bottom Line: Lions' search for a long-term cornerback solution

With the NFL's high-powered passing attacks, it's crucial for the Detroit Lions to find a long-term solution in their secondary. Witherspoon's potential as a draft pick could provide the Lions with the stability they need. With his sticky coverage ability and smooth hips, Witherspoon possesses the traits evaluators look for in NFL cornerbacks. Additionally, his connection to current Lions safety Kerby Joseph could bring chemistry to the secondary, something that is essential for success in today's pass-happy league.  

