Aaron Rodgers’ father, Kerby Joseph makes bold claim [Video]

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times during his rookie season. Joseph claims that it could have been six interceptions had things gone his way. The rookie intercepted Rodgers' final pass of the season and now carries the ball with him. Joseph has respect for Rodgers, as he grew up watching him and he spoke it into existence that his first interception would be against him.

Why it Matters

The first player with 3 interceptions vs Aaron Rodgers in a single season…@JKERB25 brought a surprise to the studio with him this morning 👀 pic.twitter.com/otmFdoHmuP — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 30, 2023

Key Points

Big Picture: Joseph makes bold (and true) claim about Rodgers

Kerby Joseph's claim that he could have intercepted Rodgers six times is significant because it showcases the young player's skill and confidence on the field. The Lions' rookie has accomplished a rare feat in intercepting one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks three times in a single season, and he has the ball to prove it. Joseph's performance against Rodgers demonstrates the potential of the Lions' young defense and suggests that the team could pose a greater threat to their long-time rivals in the future.

“I got him three times, but I'm not gonna lie, it should've been five,” Joseph said on GMBB. “That last game, I dropped that first one, and then that second one got called back. Actually, it should have been six! That one-hander on that fourth down or third down, I could get that.”